Foundation Stone For The First Hindu Temple In Islamabad Laid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Foundation stone for the first Hindu temple in Islamabad laid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The foundation stone for constructing first Hindu temple in sector H-9/2, here was laid on Tuesday.

Chief Guest Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Lal Malhi performed the foundation stone- laying ceremony.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) had allotted the plot measuring four marlas to Hindu Panchiat on the orders of National Commission for Human Rights in 2017 for constructing first temple in the Federal capital after 1947.

There was no Hindu temple in the federal capital where Hindu community could perform religious ceremonies.

Speaking on the occasion, Lal Malhi said India did not allow minority Muslims to go to Mosques and Pakistani Hindus were constructing temple of Shri Krishna Bhagwan.

Pakistan was policy bound to grant equal rights to minorities.

He appealed the government to provide funds for the construction of temple. Preetam Das, Mahesh Chaudhry, Ashok Kumar and Chaman Lal of Hindu Panchiat were also present on the occasion.

