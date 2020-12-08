UrduPoint.com
Foundation Stone Laid For Modern Recovery Room At Nishtar Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Multan, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Foundation stone of modern recovery room and reception was laid under operation theaters (OTs) complex project at Nishtar Hospital here on Tuesday.

Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti, along with Nishtar Medical University Acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood and known industrialist, Mian Amir Naseem Sheikh laid the stone, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

Under the OTs project, the number of theaters will be increased from 18 to 27.

It will cost Rs over 10.6 million which has been donated by Mian Fazal Textile Group.

The renovation is going on in South Punjab biggest health facility with help of philanthropists.

More Stories From Pakistan

