Foundation Stone Laid For Muhammad Riaz Khan Rehabilitation Center In Hazro
Published August 18, 2024
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The foundation stone for the Muhammad Riaz Khan Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled was laid in Khora Khel, Hazro, in collaboration with the Disabled Welfare Association (DWA).
The ceremony, organized by local philanthropist Aqeel Ahmed Khan, was attended by notable figures including Babar Iqbal, Administrator and Program Manager of the Disabled Welfare Association; Rana Atif Habib, Legal Adviser; Shakeel Khan, General Secretary; Tariq Samuel, Chief Operating Officer; and members of the Punjab Chief Minister's Coordination Team.
Former Minister Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jahangir Khanzada and MPA Qazi Ahmad Akbar were the chief guests.
Other attendees included Assistant Commissioner Hassan Abdal Mohammad Arif Qureshi and various political, social, and journalistic personalities.
During the event, Aqeel Khan pledged a donation of 10 million rupees to support the DWA's work in rehabilitating disabled individuals. DWA officials outlined their services and announced that this would be the tenth rehabilitation center in Hazro District, Attock.
The chief guests and speakers commended Khan and DWA for their efforts and promised ongoing support.
