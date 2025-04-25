Foundation Stone Laid For Pakistan Engineering Council Complex
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), the statutory regulatory body for the engineering profession, marked a major milestone with the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of its modern and smart ‘PEC Complex’ at DHA City, Karachi.
The PEC Complex comprises the Professional Development National academy (PDNA), Engineers Club, Innovative Tech Tower, and an Expo Center, establishing a dynamic ecosystem for engineering innovation and collaboration.
Lieutenant General Muhammad Avais Dastgir, HI (M), SI, Commander 5 Corps Karachi, graced the occasion as chief guest, said a news release.
The ceremony was attended by Chairman PEC, Engr. Waseem Nazir, Senior Vice Chairman PEC, Engr. Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Vice Chairman (Sindh), Engr. Mukhtiar A. Sheikh, Former Chairman PEC Engr. Syed Abdul Qadir Shah and Secretary/Registrar PEC, Engr.
Dr. Nasir Khan. Members of the PEC Governing Body (Sindh), senior professionals, and PEC officials were also present.
The upcoming PEC Complex is envisioned to serve as a regional hub for PEC’s operations in Sindh, offering enhanced facilities and streamlined services to engineering professionals, academic institutions, and the general public.
The complex will feature modern infrastructure designed to support PEC’s mission of promoting innovation, professionalism, and sustainable development in the engineering sector and is a strong step towards a “Smart PEC” in its all functions.
This landmark initiative reflects PEC’s ongoing commitment to institutional growth and capacity building, aligning with national objectives of socio-economic advancement through engineering excellence.
Recent Stories
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for ensuring PIA privatization within proposed time frame3 minutes ago
-
Encroachments cleared from park3 minutes ago
-
Foundation stone laid for Pakistan Engineering Council Complex3 minutes ago
-
SCBAP endorses decisions of National Security Committee3 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of unstable weather from May 1 to 73 minutes ago
-
Pakistan braces for heatwave as PMD issues alert for April 26-303 minutes ago
-
PPP always work for welfare of people, empower women: Humayun Khan3 minutes ago
-
PIMS adopts transformative measures to enhance healthcare delivery system: ED PIMS13 minutes ago
-
Eight injured in road accident23 minutes ago
-
UNHCR Operations Chief calls for continued solidarity for host communities and refugees during visit ..23 minutes ago
-
Two addl IGPs among four transferred in KP33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands united with armed forces against Indian aggression: Syed Shafqat53 minutes ago