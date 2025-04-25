Foundation stone laid for Pakistan Engineering Council Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), the statutory regulatory body for the engineering profession, marked a major milestone with the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of its modern and smart ‘PEC Complex’ at DHA City, Karachi.

The PEC Complex comprises the Professional Development National academy (PDNA), Engineers Club, Innovative Tech Tower, and an Expo Center, establishing a dynamic ecosystem for engineering innovation and collaboration.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Avais Dastgir, HI (M), SI, Commander 5 Corps Karachi, graced the occasion as chief guest, said a news release.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman PEC, Engr. Waseem Nazir, Senior Vice Chairman PEC, Engr. Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Vice Chairman (Sindh), Engr. Mukhtiar A. Sheikh, Former Chairman PEC Engr. Syed Abdul Qadir Shah and Secretary/Registrar PEC, Engr.

Dr. Nasir Khan. Members of the PEC Governing Body (Sindh), senior professionals, and PEC officials were also present.

The upcoming PEC Complex is envisioned to serve as a regional hub for PEC’s operations in Sindh, offering enhanced facilities and streamlined services to engineering professionals, academic institutions, and the general public.

The complex will feature modern infrastructure designed to support PEC’s mission of promoting innovation, professionalism, and sustainable development in the engineering sector and is a strong step towards a “Smart PEC” in its all functions.

This landmark initiative reflects PEC’s ongoing commitment to institutional growth and capacity building, aligning with national objectives of socio-economic advancement through engineering excellence.