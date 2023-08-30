Open Menu

Foundation Stone Laid For Renovation,upgradation Of ASH: Mayor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that foundation stone had been laid for renovation and up gradation of the gynecology ward as with the World Bank funded project Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) would be made fully operational

During a visit to the ASH along with Deputy Mayor, Salman Abdullah Murad, he said that the renovation work would be finished before December 31.

Under a world bank funded project, he said that the Gyne ward of the hospital would be rehabilitated and upgraded to make it properly functional.

100 bedded three wards, two operations theatres, recovery room/ward, sterilisation room, doctors room, consultant rooms and reception and lobby area will be renovated.

On this occasion, People's Party district central President Masroor Ahsan, General secretary Dil Mohammad, Senior Director Medical Services Dr Nadeem Asif, Director ASH Dr.

Nadir, M. S, ASH Dr. Naseem and heads of other ASH departments were also present.

Barrister Murtaza said we were working on many World Bank projects and this project would be approved under which the latest equipments would be added to the hospital.

He said that ASH had never been under the Sindh Government, today Jinnah and Civil Hospital had better facilities in front of everyone.

Medical was a field to serve the citizens, the house officer must protest but the patients should not suffer and the protest should be peaceful and the issue of salaries of these protestors was before the start of his term as mayor, he said.

The mayor also inspected the Gynecology Ward and other departments of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and met the patients.

