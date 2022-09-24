UrduPoint.com

Foundation Stone Laid For Social Security Hospital In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Foundation stone laid for Social Security hospital in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial minister Punjab for labour and Human Resources, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Social Security hospital here at Lahore road which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 420 million.

Talking to the media, the provincial minister said that no stone would be left unturned in fulfilling the promises made to the labourers of Sargodha division. He said that people from city would not only get benefit from the hospital but also people from suburban areas.

The minister said that 57 kanal land had been allotted by the government for the establishment of 50-beds hospital.

He further said the construction work would be completed within 18 months to provide 40,000 labourers best and free healthcare facilities.

The provincial minister was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha capt (R) Nadeem Nasir, Asar Iqbal Haral, Amjed Mehmood Bhatti, Aftab Ghani, Chairman PHA, Shafique Sundhu and President Social security employees Ashfaq Gujjar.

The minister said that many road projects had been completed while work on nineroads at a cost of Rs 400 million was underway with a brisk pace.

