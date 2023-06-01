Foundation stone laying ceremony of Sangjani police Station building held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a new building of Police Station Sangjani was held here, which would have modern facilities for policemen and to help them in carrying out the operational activities effectively.

The ceremony was attended by DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, while DPO Saddar Zone and a large number of police officials as well as community members were present on the occasion.

With the introduction of the new police station, the demarcation of boundaries has also been adjusted. As per the revised demarcation, the area along both sides of the road from Tarnol Railway Crossing to Sangjani Picket will now fall under the jurisdiction of Police Station Sangjani.

DIG (Operations) said the establishment of new police stations will improve investigation procedures and reduce the burden on existing police stations.

It would also help to reduce crime and expand presence of the policemen in the newly defined area.

The main objective behind establishing a new police station is the prevention of crime and ensuring the improvement of public services, he maintained.

It is to mention that Chief Commissioner Office Islamabad Capital Territory has notified the constitution of two new police stations i.e. Human and Sumbal police stations and changes in the jurisdictions of ten police stations.

The purpose of establishing new police stations and changing the jurisdiction of ten police stations is to combat crime effectively and maintain law and order.

The total number of police stations would reach 27 after it while the jurisdictions of ten police stations have been also changed to increase police presence and proactive response.