UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony Of SMBBC&CC Academic Block On July 1

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:30 PM

Foundation Stone laying ceremony of SMBBC&CC Academic Block on July 1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The Foundation Stone-laying ceremony of the Academic Block of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Center, University of Karachi, is scheduled to be held on July 1 at 11 am.

The SMMBC&CC, KU, is organizing the ceremony in the wake of the birthday of the former prime minister of Pakistan, said a statement on Sunday.

Sindh Minister for Works and Services, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, would be the chief guest while members Advisory board SMMBC&CC, KU, Taj Haider, MNA Dr Shahida Rehmani, Professor ND Khan, Professor Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Secretary Finance Sindh Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Universities and Boards Muhammad RiazUddin would attend the ceremony.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Nasir July Sunday Karachi University

Recent Stories

New project will ‘eclipse’ record-breaking Noo ..

32 minutes ago

MOCCAE, ADGM, partner to accelerate sustainable fi ..

46 minutes ago

Bucharest to host 10th World Arabian Horse Racing ..

1 hour ago

Bowardi, Mali PM discuss cooperation

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

1 hour ago

Climate change knows no borders, and neither shoul ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.