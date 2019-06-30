Foundation Stone laying ceremony of SMBBC&CC Academic Block on July 1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The Foundation Stone-laying ceremony of the Academic Block of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Center, University of Karachi, is scheduled to be held on July 1 at 11 am.

The SMMBC&CC, KU, is organizing the ceremony in the wake of the birthday of the former prime minister of Pakistan, said a statement on Sunday.

Sindh Minister for Works and Services, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, would be the chief guest while members Advisory board SMMBC&CC, KU, Taj Haider, MNA Dr Shahida Rehmani, Professor ND Khan, Professor Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Secretary Finance Sindh Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Universities and Boards Muhammad RiazUddin would attend the ceremony.