Foundation-stone laying of Child Protection Unit in Mandi Bahauddin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sara Ahmad Wednesday laid foundation-stone of Child Protection Unit (CPU) at Mandi Bahauddin.

According to a spokesperson for the CP&WB here, a ceremony was arranged in this regard in which Deputy Commissioner Mandi Bahauddin and others participated.

Sara Ahmad told the media: "Protection of children is our priority and we are extending our services to each and every district of the province." She said that the Child Protection Unit Mandi Bahauddin would be constructed on fast-track basis and Rs 30 million had been allocated in that regard.