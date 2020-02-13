Foundation stone of MCC center laid at Obauro hospital

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Lieutenant (R) Khalid Salim Chaudhry, laid down foundation stone of Mother and Child Care Center (MCCC) at Taluka Hospital Obauro on Thursday

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is financially supporting the project which is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs.

220.76 million.

Speaking to the media the DC said that the center would benefit people of tehseel Obauro and its surroundings areas.Modern healthcare facilities along with surgery would be provided at the center, he added.

The Field Manager Abdul Waheed on the occasion, said that OGDCL would kept its constructive role in providing health and education across the district.