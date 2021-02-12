Foundation stone of mosque laid down at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture

Foundation stone of Fatima tul Zahra mosque was laid at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Foundation stone of Fatima tul Zahra mosque was laid at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Friday.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister and Chairman PBIT, Sardar Tanvir Ahmed Khan laid the stone.

Speaking on the occasion he said that he would contribute for the mosque.

He stated that it was a noble cause adding that the name of the mosque was much beautiful. Khan informed that he had a special attachment with the varsity and added that he feels delighted whenever he visits the varsity.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, informed that the mosque would be built on Turkish model.

It will be constructed with Rs 20 million with a capacity for 3,000 people.

Philanthropists of South Punjab are contributing for it besides Sardar Tanvir.