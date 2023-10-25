Foundation stone of Pak-China Joint Research Centre laid down at QAU

The foundation stone of the Pak-China Joint Research Center in Earth Sciences was laid at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) The foundation stone of the Pak-China Joint Research Center in Earth Sciences was laid at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) here on Wednesday.

The centre will provide opportunities for research on the top three mountain ranges of the country i.e, the Himalayas,

the Hindu Kash and the Karakoram.

On the occasion, the International Conference on Climate Change and Disaster Risk was also started in the university.

In this regard, caretaker Federal Minister for food and Agriculture Kauser Abdullah Malik, caretaker education Minister

KP Dr. Qasim Jan, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, Vice President Chinese academy of Sciences Zhang Yaping, Director General Sui Ping and Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad were participated.

Vice-Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Prof. Dr. Niaz Akhtar and President of Pakistan Academy of Sciences

Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Khan were also participated.

President Pakistan Academy of Sciences welcomed the participants in the welcome address.

The Government of Pakistan will provide Rs seven billion for the construction of the research centre, while the Chinese government will provide Rs seven billion for the equipment and other needs.

The research centre will provide opportunities for research on all top three mountain ranges in the CPEC route.

Chinese and Pakistani scientists will work together in the research centre.

Speaking at the conference, caretaker Federal Minister for Food Security Prof. Kauser Abdullah Malik said that the foundation of the research centre and holding the international conference on the topic of climate change is a very important initiative.

Agriculture is the backbone of our country, which is most affected by climate change, while disasters also damage our land the most whether they are earthquakes or any other situation, he informed.

"I hope that after the establishment of this research centre, Quaid-e-Azam University's Department of Earth Sciences will provide early warning of future earth hazards" he highlighted.

Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that it is a great pleasure to see the dream seen in 2016-17 being realized today.

"Out of this project of Rs 14 billion, Rs 7 billion has been approved by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, while the remaining Rs 7 billion will be invested by the Chinese government on this project, for which we are grateful to them," he told the participants.

China always played the role of our elder brother, he said adding that be it the Kashmir issue, internal issues or financial issues, China has always supported us.

He also thanked the Chinese ambassador on this occasion.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said I am very happy to be here today and added that the foundation stone of the Joint Research Center in Earth Sciences is being laid here, which is a very memorable moment.

This is my first experience in the South Asian region, he added.

He went on to say that this ongoing cooperation between our two countries is a continuation of China-Pakistan cooperation.

The Chinese president always made decisions for regional cooperation with great heart, he informed.

China believes in green development and continues to work in the same way, he said adding that President Xi Jinping has an important role in this ongoing cooperation with Pakistan as he started work on five different corridors.

We are now entering a new phase of bilateral relations, he said.

Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Zhang Yaping said that today's events are the result of our commitment to the people of Pakistan that we started with Pakistan two decades ago in the form of CPEC.

He said, CPEC is a friendship project of Pak-China, which has been started for regional connectivity.

Today's conference and joint research centre can play an important role regarding geo hazard, he added.

He said that all the academic institutions of Pakistan have played an important role in the success of CPEC, for which we are grateful.

President Pakistan Academy of Sciences Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Khan and Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar also spoke on this occasion.

In the end, shields were also distributed among the guests.