Foundation stone of Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Persons was laid in Khura Khel Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The foundation stone of the Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled, named after late Muhammad Riaz Khan, in collaboration with Disabled Welfare Association (DWA), was laid in the village Khora Khel of Hazro here Sunday. The foundation ceremony was organized by Aqeel Ahmed Khan, a well-known philanthropist of the area. Administrator DWA and Program Manager Babar Iqbal, Legal Adviser Rana Atif Habib, General Secretary Shakeel Khan and Chief Operating Officer Tariq Samuel, Chief Minister Punjab Coordinator Team, former provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada, MPA Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Assistant Commissioner Hassan Abdal Mohammad Arif Qureshi, political, social and journalistic figures Malik Ansar, Nisar Ali Khan, Zeib Alam Khan, Malik Amjad Iqbal, Imran Khan were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, prominent social personality Aqeel Khan announced a donation of 10 millions rupees and said that the work started by the DWA on our appeal for the rehabilitation of disabled people across the region. DWA officials Babar Iqbal, Shakeel Khan, Rana Atif informed about their services of organization on this occasion and told that tenth center for the rehabilitation of disabled persons was being established in Hazro District, Attock. On this occasion, the speakers appreciated the exemplary services of Aqeel Khan and DWA and assured their all out support.