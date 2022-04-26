UrduPoint.com

Foundation Stone Of SIDB Plaza Laid

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan Tordher laid a foundation stone of a state-of-the-art 14-marla plaza of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) at Small Industries Estate Peshawar

Syed Zafar Ali Shah MD Small Industries Development Board, Deputy Managing Director Noman Fayyaz, Director Finance Suhail Aziz, Deputy Managing Director Zulfiqar Ali, Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Saleem, Joint Directors Jamal Nasir Safdar Abbas Afridi Industrialist Engineer Maqsood Pervez Raza Ali Gandapur Haji Muhammad Iftikhar and Sahibzada Naseem Khan were also present.

According to a press release, the plaza, which would be constructed at cost of Rs40.5 million, would be equipped with all basic facilities including shops.

Of these shops, 25 would be allotted to industrialists under set procedures in order to enable them to display their products.

Other shops would be put to auction for the supply of basic items. It adds that with the construction of this plaza, a promise to provide basic necessities of life to industrialists and labourers would be met now and similarly a plaza will now be built in every industrial estate.

