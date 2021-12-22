Foundation stone of south Punjab secretariat in Bahawalpur soon: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday the foundation stone of south Punjab secretariat would soon be laid in Bahawalpur as the PTI-led government was fulfilling its promises made with the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday the foundation stone of south Punjab secretariat would soon be laid in Bahawalpur as the PTI-led government was fulfilling its promises made with the people.

He chaired a special committee meeting about the south Punjab secretariat in which participants were briefed about matters relating to the secretariat.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Dr Akhtar Malik, Sardar Mohsin Leghari, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, ACS and secretaries of relevant departments were present.

The CM work on development schemes was in progress speedily in south Punjab while ring fencing of the budget has yielded positive results. The development schemes would be completed speedily while ensuring transparency as he was personally monitoring the progress, the CM added and asked south Punjab secretariat staff to burn the midnight oil to serve the masses.

The establishment of an autonomous secretariat would result in resolving south Punjab's problems whileefforts were underway to ensure implementation on quota for south Punjab youth, the CM added.