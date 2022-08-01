UrduPoint.com

Foundation Stones Of Two Housing Projects Laid

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Foundation stones of two housing projects laid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan and Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali here on Monday laid the foundation stones of two housing projects which will be constructed by the Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) to facilitate people.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the multi-storied commercial and residential buildings of Warsak I and Rehman Baba Complex in Peshawar.

These projects will be completed at an estimated cost of 17 billion rupees, which will have 1400 residential flats.

At Warsak-I, there would be 15 floors including three commercials and 10 residential besides two basements and children's recreational facilities.

The Chief Minister was told that apart from the fire fighting system and emergency stairs and exits, retail shops, offices, food courts, parking, security system and safety measures will also be constructed.

The project will cost approximately Rs 2146.79 million.

Related Topics

Peshawar Fire Chief Minister Amjad Ali From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Retailers worried and depressed due to electricity ..

Retailers worried and depressed due to electricity bills

28 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities i ..

PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities in flood-hit areas

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st August 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.