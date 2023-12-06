Founder Chairman of PTI faces jail trial for Contempt of ECP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared on Wednesday that the contempt case proceedings against founder PTI Chief and Fawad Chaudhry will be held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where both politicians are presently held in custody.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the reserved verdict of the contempt of the election commission case.

The Election Commission has directed the Ministry of Interior to finalize preparations and present a report within two days.

This represents a significant historical precedent, as the commission intends to hold the trial within the confines of a prison.

Based on feedback from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Law, the Election Commission has resolved to hold the trial for the indictment proceedings of the ex-Chairman of PTI and Fawad Chaudhary in Adiala Jail.

Charges against the ex-chairman of PTI for disrespecting the Election Commission are scheduled to be formally filed on December 13.