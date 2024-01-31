Founder Chairman PTI, Bushra Bibi Sentenced 14-year In Toshakhana Reference
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) An Accountability Court on Wednesday sentenced 14-year imprisonment each to former chairman PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana reference.
The court also imposed a fine worth Rs787 million on the two accused and barred them for ten years to hold any public office.
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir pronounced the short order in Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi. Ex-Chairman PTI was in courtroom when the decision was announced.
The court declared that the prosecution has proved its case against the accused and there was sufficient evidence which prove their conviction.
On the occasion, the judge asked the ex-chairman PTI whether he has submitted his statement under section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
The founder chairman PTI said that he has prepared the statement and prayed the court to grant some time till his lawyers appeared.
The court, however, denied the request to grant time and read the short order. It may be mentioned here that the court has already abolished the right of cross-examination of witnesses by the defence lawyers.
Last month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference against founder PTI and his spouse for retaining a jewelry set received from the Saudi crown prince against an undervalued assessment.
wsj-usg
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in road mishap10 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against violators of CoC for elections continues20 minutes ago
-
DPO Haripur conducts inspection to review election preparations20 minutes ago
-
Election Gender Desk set up for women, transgender, special persons30 minutes ago
-
Founder Chairman PTI, Bushra Bibi sentenced 14-year in Toshakhana reference30 minutes ago
-
Suspension of gas supply to CNG station extended till Feb 0530 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case32 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed by own accomplices during police encounter40 minutes ago
-
India sends Armoured Vehicles to suppress Kashmiris’ freedom struggle40 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers booked40 minutes ago
-
Five killed in cylinder blast50 minutes ago
-
General Election 2024: voters express diverse hopes and concerns1 hour ago