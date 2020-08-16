UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Founder Group Chief Stresses Political Stability For Sustained Economic Growth

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Founder Group chief stresses political stability for sustained economic growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Founder Group Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik has said that political stability is a prerequisite for sustained economic growth in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of traders from different markets of the city here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday. He said times had changed as the powerful nations were paying more attention to financial warfare to continue their dominance.

He said it was, indeed, important to increase our exports and for that purpose, we need to reduce our cost of doing business.

He said that trade facilitation was key to promote industries and we need to remove all obstacles and create a culture of trade facilitation. "Our country has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need is consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward," he added.

The veteran trade leader said that all sectors including the industrial sector should discharge their national obligations and play their role in strengthening the economy while the government should introduce reforms and control the smuggling of raw material and finished goods.

He urged the government to conduct market research to find out new destinations for the Pakistani products. He said that Pakistani missions abroad should be duty bound to introduce Pakistani products to the foreign buyers and also ensure dissemination of trade related information so that Pakistan entrepreneurs could avail trade opportunities to the maximum.

Iftikhar Malik said Lahore Chamber had always acted as a bridge between the government and the business community. It had always tried to ensure a business-friendly environment through sharing views with the government and by taking all stakeholders on board on all economy related issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exports Business Chamber Sunday Market All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

19 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

3 hours ago

Sri Lankan expats find new job opportunities in UA ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.