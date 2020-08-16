Founder Group chief stresses political stability for sustained economic growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Founder Group Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik has said that political stability is a prerequisite for sustained economic growth in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of traders from different markets of the city here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday. He said times had changed as the powerful nations were paying more attention to financial warfare to continue their dominance.

He said it was, indeed, important to increase our exports and for that purpose, we need to reduce our cost of doing business.

He said that trade facilitation was key to promote industries and we need to remove all obstacles and create a culture of trade facilitation. "Our country has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need is consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward," he added.

The veteran trade leader said that all sectors including the industrial sector should discharge their national obligations and play their role in strengthening the economy while the government should introduce reforms and control the smuggling of raw material and finished goods.

He urged the government to conduct market research to find out new destinations for the Pakistani products. He said that Pakistani missions abroad should be duty bound to introduce Pakistani products to the foreign buyers and also ensure dissemination of trade related information so that Pakistan entrepreneurs could avail trade opportunities to the maximum.

Iftikhar Malik said Lahore Chamber had always acted as a bridge between the government and the business community. It had always tried to ensure a business-friendly environment through sharing views with the government and by taking all stakeholders on board on all economy related issues.