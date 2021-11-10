UrduPoint.com

Founder Institutes Shortlists 12 Women To Lead Startups At Silicon Valley

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Founder Institutes shortlists 12 women to lead startups at Silicon Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Founder Institute Acceleration Program has shortlisted 12 women for leading startups of Acceleration Program for Women Entrepreneurs (APWE) to be empowered with entrepreneurial and social development skills.

Through the APWE, 12 female entrepreneurs from Pakistan would travel to the Silicon Valley to develop network with established business leaders in the United States, said a news release.

The program would provide top 12 women led growth stage startups with essential skills required to seek funding from the world's top United States based investors and venture capitalists.

President, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad Murtaza Zaidi said, "APWE is one of the most progressive initiatives happening in the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem for women led businesses seeking growth and scale. Unfortunately, the global trend demonstrates that men owned businesses tend to get more funding opportunities".

The APWE programme is aims to break the barriers to financial access and provide services including capacity building, access to venture capitalists and mentors.

"We believe this programme will have a multiplier effect on our startup eco system, he said" The official statement from US Embassy for the launch states, "U.S. Embassy is honored to send more than 800 Pakistanis to the United States on Academic and Professional Exchange programs, and APWE is one of those exchange programs." Starting with receiving over 450 applications, the 75 shortlisted/registered startups went through a rigorous process of mentoring/training workshops along with pitching competitions following which Top 12 startups were selected for the 15 weeks journey of the Pre-Exchange Founder Institute Acceleration Program.

The 12-finalists tour would travel to Silicon Valley, Austin, Seattle, Washington DC and New York. The selected participants will be provided with global linkages, networking and collaborating opportunities and meet investors from these regions, who will equip them with the required skill set and exposure.

APWE is a project of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad in partnership with US Embassy Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Exchange Business Washington Austin Seattle New York United States Women From Top

Recent Stories

UAE endorses policy action agenda for transition t ..

UAE endorses policy action agenda for transition to sustainable food and agricul ..

16 minutes ago
 Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 sat ..

Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 satellites

32 minutes ago
 German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNT ..

German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNTech/Pfizer Vaccine for People ..

32 minutes ago
 Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

32 minutes ago
 various games matches decided on second day

Various games matches decided on second day

32 minutes ago
 UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme d ..

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.