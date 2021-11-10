Founder Institutes shortlists 12 women to lead startups at Silicon Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Founder Institute Acceleration Program has shortlisted 12 women for leading startups of Acceleration Program for Women Entrepreneurs (APWE) to be empowered with entrepreneurial and social development skills.

Through the APWE, 12 female entrepreneurs from Pakistan would travel to the Silicon Valley to develop network with established business leaders in the United States, said a news release.

The program would provide top 12 women led growth stage startups with essential skills required to seek funding from the world's top United States based investors and venture capitalists.

President, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad Murtaza Zaidi said, "APWE is one of the most progressive initiatives happening in the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem for women led businesses seeking growth and scale. Unfortunately, the global trend demonstrates that men owned businesses tend to get more funding opportunities".

The APWE programme is aims to break the barriers to financial access and provide services including capacity building, access to venture capitalists and mentors.

"We believe this programme will have a multiplier effect on our startup eco system, he said" The official statement from US Embassy for the launch states, "U.S. Embassy is honored to send more than 800 Pakistanis to the United States on Academic and Professional Exchange programs, and APWE is one of those exchange programs." Starting with receiving over 450 applications, the 75 shortlisted/registered startups went through a rigorous process of mentoring/training workshops along with pitching competitions following which Top 12 startups were selected for the 15 weeks journey of the Pre-Exchange Founder Institute Acceleration Program.

The 12-finalists tour would travel to Silicon Valley, Austin, Seattle, Washington DC and New York. The selected participants will be provided with global linkages, networking and collaborating opportunities and meet investors from these regions, who will equip them with the required skill set and exposure.

APWE is a project of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad in partnership with US Embassy Islamabad.