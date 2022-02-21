UrduPoint.com

Founder Of Deaf Reach Program Calls On Governor Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Founder of Deaf Reach Program calls on Governor Sindh

Richard Geary, founder director of Deaf Reach Program, a non-profit educational foundation operating in Pakistan, called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor's House on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Richard Geary, founder director of Deaf Reach Program, a non-profit educational foundation operating in Pakistan, called on Governor's House on Monday.

On the occasion, Governor Sindh lauded the endeavours of Richard Geary and his NGO, for his support in educating deaf children of the country, said a news release.

He also assured him of maximum possible assistance to promote the cause in the province.

Deaf Reach is the branch networks of schools catering to the needs of the deaf community, providing a full circle solution from education and skills training, teacher development and parent training, to job placement and community inclusion.

At present, there are five such schools in the province of Sindh - Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Tando Allahyar.

Richard Geary said, "Deaf Reach Schools and Training Centers, across Pakistan are meeting the needs of education for the Deaf community. For the past three decades, the Deaf Reach Program has improved the lives of over 5,000 students and their families by providing academic and skills training programs leading to employment and self-reliance".

In year 2020, President of Pakistan also conferred the civil award of Sitara e Khidmat on Richard Geary, Founder of FESF (Family Education and Services Foundation) and the Deaf Reach Program, in recognition of his devoted services.

>