Open Menu

Founder Of PTI Has No Future: Attaullah Tarar

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Founder of PTI has no future: Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has no future, and ensuring protection of minorities' rights remains the government's foremost priority.

Speaking at a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at the Bihar Colony church ground here on Sunday, he criticised the PTI's failed plans to storm Islamabad. He also declared that the country’s economy was now on the right track and that any attempts at a civil disobedience movement would fail miserably.

He stressed that the PTI and its leader’s politics of chaos and violence had been rejected by people, adding that the party had no interest in addressing public issues and had only promoted a culture of unrest and destruction.

“The PTI’s attempt to stage a sit-in in Islamabad failed badly, and now they are threatening a civil disobedience movement, which, like their past propaganda, will flop,” he added.

Tarar also extended heartfelt Christmas wishes to the Christian community, pledging to stand with them in their joys and sorrows. “A magnificent Christmas tree will be installed in this area, and I will personally come to light it,” he said, lauding the sacrifices and contributions of minorities in Pakistan’s creation and progress.

He highlighted the roles of notable figures such as Haroon William, who sacrificed his life for the nation while serving in the Pakistan Army, and Cecil Chaudhry, who represented Pakistan internationally.

“The Christian community has produced some of the world’s best fighter pilots, and like all communities, they have contributed significantly to Pakistan’s development,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to raising his voice for minorities' rights and standing against any form of oppression or violence.

About the economic situation, Attaullah Tarar praised the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating that positive government policies had put the economy on the right track. “Foreign exchange reserves have increased, inflation is now below 4pc, and foreign investors are showing interest in Pakistan, which will reduce unemployment and boost exports,” he noted.

He also assured his constituency’s residents of his dedication to their well-being, recalling that their votes had made him an MNA and a federal minister. “I always introduce myself as belonging to this constituency, home to 70,000 Christians,” he shared.

Responding to a question about PTI’s allegations, he dismissed them as baseless and called PTI’s founder’s actions shameful. “People want employment, electricity, and gas, not chaos and unrest,” he said.

Regarding the National Action Plan, Tarar confirmed its implementation and criticised the KP government for its lack of seriousness in maintaining law and order.

He concluded by appreciating the Pakistan Army's sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, reiterating the need for collective efforts to safeguard and develop the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Storm Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Electricity Exchange Exports Law And Order Christmas Progress Gas Sunday Church Christian All Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

21 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

22 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

22 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

22 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

23 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

24 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan