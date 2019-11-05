UrduPoint.com
Founder Of Sikh Religion Baba Guru Nanak's 550th Birth Anniversary Celebrations Kicked Off In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:13 PM

Founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary celebrations kicked off in Sialkot

Celebrations of 550th Birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak have been kicked off and Sikh yatrees have started crossing Kartarpur corridor to pay homage to their spiritual guru near Narowal in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Celebrations of 550th Birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak have been kicked off and Sikh yatrees have started crossing Kartarpur corridor to pay homage to their spiritual guru near Narowal in Sialkot.

Schedule of special train service between Pakistan and India had been issued, yesterday (November 04) .

The first delegation of Sikh pilgrims arrived to pay tribute to Baba Guru Nanak from the neighboring country India.

Pakistan government has already completed all the required arrangements to fully facilitate the visitors.

The government has come too far to create harmony between two countries despite the witnessed atrocities of Indian prime minister Modi in Kashmir, adding Pakistan Post office has issued commemorative postage stamps also in this regard to make the occasion memorable for the pilgrims.

On their arrival, the Sikh yatrees praised Pakistan government for putting in place effective measures for 550 birthday celebration of Baba Guru Nanak and showered love and affection upon them by maintaining the country's conventional hospitality.

Thirty six years old an Indian citizen Harjeet Kaur said government and people of Pakistan always welcomed us and make it easy for us to perform all religious rituals here.

"This gesture of Pakistan's nation provides the proof that how affectionate people are towards the minorities of the country," another yatree from India Ram Das said while lauding the Pakistan government for taking care of religious places of minorities.

He further said that he never experienced any danger or untoward situation while performing religious rites in Pakistan as it already felt like home.

