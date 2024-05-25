Open Menu

Founder PTI Spreading Hatred: Azma

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Founder PTI spreading hatred: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Saturday that the PTI founder was facing most serious cases in courts, and the courts were allowing his daily meetings with his lawyers and others.

Reacting on Barrister Saif's statement, she said the founder and his party leaders were spreading hatred and incitement on daily basis. She said the Punjab government would no longer allow the propaganda to spread.

She said the PTI founder was undergoing imprisonment on the charges of theft of precious gifts, watch, solemnising marriage during Iddat period, displaying ciphers and in 190 million pound case. She said the nation had rejected the thieves of Tosha Khana and the rioters of May 9.

