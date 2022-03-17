Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali on Thursday attended the Founders' Day, as the Chief Guest at the occasion, held at Pakistan Air Force College, Sargodha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali on Thursday attended the Founders' Day, as the Chief Guest at the occasion, held at Pakistan Air Force College, Sargodha.

Air Vice Marshal (R) Imran Khalid, Principal PAF College, Sargodha presented the annual report, said a PAF media release.

The students of the college presented an impressive Gymnastics and Martial Arts display along with a well-synchronized P.T show. The College also put up an attractive Aero modeling Display in which Pre-Cadets manoeuvred radio-controlled aircraft models in the air.

In his address the Chief Guest said, "This is a matter of immense pleasure for me to be here among you on the auspicious occasion of Founders' Day at PAF College, Sargodha. It is indeed, heart-warming to see a full-fledged academic year coming to a natural accomplishment in the COVID-19 affected times with its one or the other variant." While praising the endeavors of the students, the Chief Guest further said, "You have put up a delightful show today. It reflects your keen interest in sports and passionate involvement in co-curricular activities besides acquiring academic excellence.

" He also congratulated the parents on the success of their children and commended the faculty members for their excellent instructional skills.

On conclusion of the event, Vice Chief of the Air Staff gave away prizes to the winning houses and individuals. The Academic Colour for overall excellence in academics were received by M Bukhari (Munir House), Mati ur Rehman (Rafiqui House), S M Ali Shah (Yunus House), M Aneeq (Rafiqui House), M Farhan (Munir House), M Fahad Akram (Alam House), Shaheer Ahmed (Munir House), Sameed Rao (Alam House), M Abaidullah (Munir House), Asif Khan (Alauddin House), Samiullah (Alam House), Afan Amir (Rafiqui House), Yasir Noor (Iqbal House) and Ahmad Ali (Munir House). Athletics Trophy was received by Alam House. Chigwell Shield for sports was also won by Alam House. General Service Training Cup for co-curricular activities was won by Munir House, while Chief of the Air Staff trophy for academics was awarded to Munir House. Munir House lifted the coveted Quaid-e-Azam Shield for being overall Champion House of the Year.

A large number of serving and retired defence personnel, senior bureaucrats, teachers and parents of the students were present on the occasion.