Founder’s Group Sweeps SCCI's Polls For Corporate Class
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The ruling Ittehad Founders Group made clean sweep of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Corporate Class elections by clinching all 10 seats for the year 2024-26.
According to the SCCI spokesperson, Adnan Safdar, Arshad Jamil Chaudhary, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Hassan Akbar, Jawad Khalid, Khurram Javaid Sethi, Mehtab Maqsood, Salman Sheikh, Sheikh Attique-ur-Rahman and Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi were elected as the Executive Committee members from Corporate Class.
Ittehad Founder Group candidate Adnan Safdar got 480 votes, Arshad Jamil Chaudhry 488 votes, Bilal Ahmed Khan 487 votes, Hassan Akbar 491, Jawad Khalid 483, Khurram Javaid Sethi 477, Mehtab Maqsood 479, Salman Sheikh 484, Sheikh Attique-ur-Rahman 467 and Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi got 439 votes.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held with liquor9 minutes ago
-
PU VC addresses 4th annual 'National Conference for Research and Education'9 minutes ago
-
PU ICSC organises seminar9 minutes ago
-
IESSI celebrates World Patient Safety Day 2024 in collaboration with ILO, HSA19 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases increase in Peshawar19 minutes ago
-
BZU observes World Agronomist Day19 minutes ago
-
Minister assures prompt solution to problems of hospital’s House Officers28 minutes ago
-
12 passenger vehicles impounded for overcharging29 minutes ago
-
AIOU hosts int’l conference on endangered languages39 minutes ago
-
3,669 students to appear in MDCAT in Bahawalpur39 minutes ago
-
57 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab59 minutes ago
-
Advisor Health briefed on the Sehat Card Program1 hour ago