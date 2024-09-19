SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The ruling Ittehad Founders Group made clean sweep of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Corporate Class elections by clinching all 10 seats for the year 2024-26.

According to the SCCI spokesperson, Adnan Safdar, Arshad Jamil Chaudhary, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Hassan Akbar, Jawad Khalid, Khurram Javaid Sethi, Mehtab Maqsood, Salman Sheikh, Sheikh Attique-ur-Rahman and Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi were elected as the Executive Committee members from Corporate Class.

Ittehad Founder Group candidate Adnan Safdar got 480 votes, Arshad Jamil Chaudhry 488 votes, Bilal Ahmed Khan 487 votes, Hassan Akbar 491, Jawad Khalid 483, Khurram Javaid Sethi 477, Mehtab Maqsood 479, Salman Sheikh 484, Sheikh Attique-ur-Rahman 467 and Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi got 439 votes.