Founding AJK President Remembered On His 21st Death Anniversary With Full Respect, Honour

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 31st Jul, 2024) The 21st death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader and founding President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government, Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, was observed on Wednesday across the liberated territory with

solemnity and reverence and renewal of the pledge to continue the mission to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

It was a public holiday across AJK to facilitate the people to commemorate the death anniversary of the pioneer worker of the Kashmir freedom struggle.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of AJK to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader for his meritorious services for the Kashmir cause.

Major ceremony to observe the day was held at his mausoleum in district Rawalakot where Quran Khawani was organized besides a special function to pay tributes to the departed soul for his life-time heroic role in the Kashmir freedom struggle.

In Mirpur, Special prayer meeting was held in Deputy Commissioner's conference room with DC, Yasir Riaz Chudhry in the chair to pray for rest of the departed soul. It was followed by a special ceremony to mark the death anniversary.

Addressing another special ceremony held to observe the death anniversary, speakers including seasoned Jurist Syed Nishaat , former President Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Party and AJK Supreme Court Bar Association, Hussain Kazmi Advocate and others paid homages to Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, in acknowledgement of his life-time services for the Kashmir cause.

Paying tributes to the late Kashmiri leader for his supreme services to strengthen and uplift of the Kashmir freedom movement, development and progress of all sections of the society in AJK, they said that best way to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader was to renew the pledge on this day to continue the mission of the great leaders like late Sardar Ibrahim who rendered meritorious services to raise the Kashmir cause .

The speakers called for early settlement of Kashmir issue entirely in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

They demanded on this occasion to settle Kashmir issue in line with the recognized United Nations' resolutions which clearly spoke of the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Jammu and Kashmir people.

They said that best way to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader was to follow his foot steps for the achievement of the destination he set for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through the liberation of the homeland.

APP /ahr/378

