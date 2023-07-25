Open Menu

Founding Member Of Sarhad Rural Support Programme Dies

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 08:05 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Founding member of Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), Mrs. Munawar Hamyun Khan dies after a brief illness in Islamabad.

According to a condolence message received here on Tuesday, Mrs. Munawar Hamayun was also Chairperson of SRSP since 2001.

She was an extra ordinary individual who devoted over 33 years of her life to voluntary and dedicated public service on the board of SRSP.

She was known as a selfless, upright and humane person who lived upto the highest standards of ethical and moral leadership.

She did not seek power, privileges or reward from her position, but led a simple and dedicated life devoted to the organisational mission. She was a legend of dignity and grace and carried a mystical humbleness.

Mrs. Munawar Humayun Khan took over the leadership of the Board at a time when the organisation was in great financial difficulties and its public credibility was at its lowest.

She led a remarkable turnaround for the organisation and its fortunes.

To address the repeated humaniarian crisis the province faced, SRSP became both a humanitarian and development organisation playing a pivotal role in all humanitarian crisis under her leadership.

The programme expanded from six districts to the whole province at different times and also built up a highly respected programme in the newly merged districts.

The capacity of the organisation to undertake multi-sectoral programmes was built enabling it to deliver programmes in renewable energy, education, small enterprises, and women's village banking.

While being generous, humane, kind and generous she was willing to take on the strongest to preserve the integrity and autonomy of the institution, setting an example for others.

The Board of Directors, management and staff of SRSP mourn her passing away, but at the same time celebrate the life of a leader who set very high standards of public service.

