Foundry Sealed Over Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa sealed a foundry unit on charges of violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that the DD Environment checked various factories and found a foundry unit situated at Mohallah Usman Ghani involved in polluting the environment.

Therefore, he sealed the foundry unit and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owner, he added.

