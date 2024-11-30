Foundry sealed over pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa sealed a foundry unit on charges of violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that the DD Environment checked various factories and found a foundry unit situated at Mohallah Usman Ghani involved in polluting the environment.

Therefore, he sealed the foundry unit and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owner, he added.