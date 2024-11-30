Foundry Sealed Over Pollution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa sealed a foundry unit on charges of violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.
A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that the DD Environment checked various factories and found a foundry unit situated at Mohallah Usman Ghani involved in polluting the environment.
Therefore, he sealed the foundry unit and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owner, he added.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi seeks support of JUIF in APC, Kurram clashes2 minutes ago
-
Over 860 children successfully operated upon under CM’s heart surgery program: Minister2 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates PUJ office-bearers2 minutes ago
-
WAPDA dominates 2nd-Day of 52nd National Athletic Championship2 minutes ago
-
25 road repair schemes approved12 minutes ago
-
7 cases registered, 2 suspects arrested for smog SOPs violation12 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM to lead high-level delegation to China12 minutes ago
-
3 vehicles impounded, 43 challaned for causing smog12 minutes ago
-
Minister congratulates office-bearers of Crime Reporters Association, PUJ12 minutes ago
-
IG takes notice22 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for arranging mela illegally22 minutes ago
-
PMS written exam schedule22 minutes ago