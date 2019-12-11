UrduPoint.com
Four Abducted From Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Four abducted from Faisalabad

Four persons were abducted from various parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Four persons were abducted from various parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that Zil-e-Huma was kidnapped by Arsalan, Khurram Shehzad, etc. from mohallah Khalidabad,while accused Faizan seduced and abducted a girl Zakia from Mandi Qaurter Imam Bargah chowk.

Similarly, unidentified accused kidnapped 17-year-old Tahir from Nawab Town Sitiana Road,whereas 28-year-old Hasnain was abducted from Harianwala Chowk.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees.

