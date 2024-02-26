Open Menu

Four Abducted In Different Incidents In Hassanabdal

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 09:44 PM

As many as four females among them a minor were abducted in three different incidents in various parts of Hassanabdal on Monday

In the first incident, Kamran Qazi has reported to Police that his daughter Misbah Kamran along with his 3 years old granddaughter has been abducted by Ahmed Raza- who was serving as manager of his hotel located in the New city area.

Separately, Ali Asghar has reported to Police that his 23 years old sister went to a bazaar to purchase some food items when she went missing under mysterious circumstances. In his first investigation report (FIR), he nominated Adnan as abductor.

Moreover, Jameel has abducted a teenage girl and shifted her to an unknown location.

Hassanabdal Police registered separate abduction cases and launched a haunt to recover the abducted persons.

