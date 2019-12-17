UrduPoint.com
Four Abducted In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) -:Three women including a minor boy were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said Tuesday that daughter of Abdul Ghaffar was kidnapped by unknown accused from Allama Iqbal colony when she was on her way to school, whereas four accused Qasim etc.

abducted a girl Faiza from chak 231-GB.

Similarly,Abdus Salam and his associates seduced wife of Ilyas and abducted her along with her son Ali Raza from chak 253-RB.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees.

