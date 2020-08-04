Four abducted Iranians national recovered

Balochistan Levis Force has recovered four Iranian nationals from the Pak-Afghan border area, local administration confirmed

Assistant Commissioner Dalbandin, Mohammad Javed Domki told media on Tuesday that Levis Force, on a tip-off carried out a search operation and recovered four Iranian nationals from a vicinity located on the Pak-Afghanistan border.

" The kidnappers had abducted the Iranian national from Pak-Iran border town couple of days back," he said adding that the cause of the kidnapping was a business dispute between two parties.

The recovered people would be handed over to the Iranian border authorities after completing the necessary legal formalities, AC Dalbandin further added.