Four Abducted Iranians National Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Balochistan Levis Force has recovered four Iranian nationals from the Pak-Afghan border area, local administration confirmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Levis Force has recovered four Iranian nationals from the Pak-Afghan border area, local administration confirmed.

Assistant Commissioner Dalbandin, Mohammad Javed Domki told media on Tuesday that Levis Force, on a tip-off carried out a search operation and recovered four Iranian nationals from a vicinity located on the Pak-Afghanistan border.

" The kidnappers had abducted the Iranian national from Pak-Iran border town couple of days back," he said adding that the cause of the kidnapping was a business dispute between two parties.

The recovered people would be handed over to the Iranian border authorities after completing the necessary legal formalities, AC Dalbandin further added.

