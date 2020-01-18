UrduPoint.com
Four Absconders Among 222 Suspects Arrested In Karachi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 10:08 PM

Karachi's South and West zones police have claimed to arrest four absconders among 222 suspects and recovered 270 kilograms betel nuts, weapons and liquor from them during the routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi's South and West zones police have claimed to arrest four absconders among 222 suspects and recovered 270 kilograms betel nuts, weapons and liquor from them during the routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The South zone police have arrested two absconders among 187 suspects and recovered four pistols, 12 live rounds, 6172 gram of charas, 50 gram heroin, four bottles liquor, Rs 6520 cash, 166 kilogram Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco) and 90 kilograms betel nuts, said a spokesperson to the DIG South on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the West zone police have arrested two absconders among 35 suspects and recovered three pistols, two rifles, 13 live rounds, 2.835 kg of charas, 14 gram heroin, one allegedly stolen motorcycle, 180 kilogram betel nuts and different types of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco), while three motorcycles and 16 vehicles were seized on non-availability of registration documents, said spokesperson to the DIG West.

