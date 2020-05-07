Four absconders including terrorist arrested in police operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Police in a successfully search and strike operation against anti-social elements on Thursday arrested four absconders including a wanted terrorist.

According to details, police have been carrying out search and strike operations across the district on special orders of District Police Officer Nowshera Kashif Zulfiqar.

A police team headed by DSP Pabbi Tayyab Jan including SHO Azakhel Police Station, Altaf Hussain conducted operation in the area in which four absconders were arrested.

Police also seized one Kalashnikov, pistol and gun from their possession.

During operation a wanted terrorist since 2006, Waqar Shah, son of Hunar Shah, a resident of Chowki Darb was arrested.

Those arrested also include absconders Gul Bar Khan and Zafar Ali Khan, resident of Spain Kande, who shot and injured 7-year-old girl few days ago were also arrested with weapons.

All the accused were shifted to the police station for further investigation and legal action.

District Police Officer said that search and strike operation against anti-social elements and absconders will continue to purge society of criminals and protect life and property of citizen.