Four Absconders Involved In Heinous Crime Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Islamabad Police have arrested four absconders and proclaimed offenders who were allegedly involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hours.

A public relations officer on Sunday said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes.

During the crackdown, the Islamabad police teams have arrested four absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes during the last 24 hours.

DIG Operations Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. The safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.

