Four Absconders Involved In Heinous Crime Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Islamabad Police have arrested four absconders and proclaimed offenders who were allegedly involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hours.
A public relations officer on Sunday said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes.
During the crackdown, the Islamabad police teams have arrested four absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes during the last 24 hours.
DIG Operations Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. The safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three outlaws held; illegal arms, stolen bike recovered9 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood stresses govt’s commitment to empower youths9 minutes ago
-
PU awards PhD9 minutes ago
-
‘Operation Blue Star, holocaust of Sikhs’: A brazen act of state-sponsored terrorism against Sik ..19 minutes ago
-
Over 11000 people riding on green bus daily in Quetta19 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt to offer ‘No Profit No Loss Services’ at animal sale points19 minutes ago
-
Col Helen's elevation to Brigadier's rank beacon of hope for Christian community: ISPR19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s 49.6mln tonnes solid waste potential source of energy, recycling for circular economy29 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy pledges royal Hajj invite for World cup-winning Pak team29 minutes ago
-
Police officials rewarded over good performance29 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of versatile comedian Nanha observed29 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers39 minutes ago