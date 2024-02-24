Open Menu

Four Accountability Courts Abolished KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Four accountability courts have been abolished in Peshawar, the Federal government issued a notification in this connection here on Saturday.

According to the notification, Anti-Narcotics, 1 FIA and 1 banking court changed and now Anti-Narcotics courts will be established in Peshawar, anti-corruption immigration courts in Abbottabad and banking Courts in Dera Ismail Khan. Now instead of 8, 4 accountability courts will work in Peshawar, the notification says.

