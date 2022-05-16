Four accused arrested

The police arrested four proclaimed offenders on Monday in the district

A police spokesman said teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas and arrested Muhammad Zafar, Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Yasir and Yameen who wereinvolved in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempt.

Further investigation was underway.