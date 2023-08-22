Open Menu

Four Accused Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Police arrested an accused involved in a murder case from Bahrain with the help of the Interpol.

According to police, In charge Extradition Cell Sub-Inspector Naseer Ahmed had issued a red warrant and arrested the accused by deporting him.

Meanwhile, police arrested the accused, Jamshed Ahmed alias Jaidi, Muhammad Sohail and Naveed Mumtaz. During interrogation, seven motorcycles and cash were recovered from the accused who were involved in theft and dacoity cases.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate casesagainst them.

