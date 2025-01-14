Four Accused Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested four accused, including three proclaimed offenders,
and recovered a pistol from them.
The police said a team of Bhagtanwala police station conducted raids in the areas
under its jurisdiction and arrested three proclaimed offenders Altaf, Ejaz and Adnan.
Meanwhile, the police also apprehended an accused, Imran, besides recovering
a pistol.
Recent Stories
Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s ent ..
Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievement Award
SEC reviews report on honey production development project
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..
Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open
WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures
HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft
UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action
UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness signing of Comprehensive Econo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug trafficker gets 10-year jail2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq meets Ambassador of Turkiye2 minutes ago
-
Four accused arrested2 minutes ago
-
Two brothers deprived of cash, valuables2 minutes ago
-
Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s entry into Corps Comman ..7 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Swat firing12 minutes ago
-
Chairman hails WSSC-DIKhan for efficient cleanliness drive22 minutes ago
-
PM tags youth’s professional skills as pre-requisite to increasing job opportunities22 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four outlaws, recover illegal weapons32 minutes ago
-
Second convoy of essential supplies dispatched from Tall to Parachinar32 minutes ago
-
Effective steps being taken to facilitate citizens: Gohar Ali32 minutes ago