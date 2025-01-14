Open Menu

Four Accused Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested four accused, including three proclaimed offenders,

and recovered a pistol from them.

The police said a team of Bhagtanwala police station conducted raids in the areas

under its jurisdiction and arrested three proclaimed offenders Altaf, Ejaz and Adnan.

Meanwhile, the police also apprehended an accused, Imran, besides recovering

a pistol.

