Four Accused Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Four accused arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four proclaimed offenders

involved in different cases.

According to the police, a team of Sadr Daska Police Station signaled to stop four accused

near Daska but they started firing at police team.

The officials managed to arrest them while an accused was injured due to firing of his own

accomplices.

The police had registered a case and started investigation.

