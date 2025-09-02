Four Accused Arrested
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four proclaimed offenders
involved in different cases.
According to the police, a team of Sadr Daska Police Station signaled to stop four accused
near Daska but they started firing at police team.
The officials managed to arrest them while an accused was injured due to firing of his own
accomplices.
The police had registered a case and started investigation.
