Four Accused Arrested During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Four accused arrested during search operation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :DSP City Circle Ehsanullah, along with SHO Rangpura and police team, conducted operation against criminal elements/drugs dealers and arrested four accused.

According to spokesperson, police teams used scientific methods of investigation and traced the accused Azhar Shahzad, Abdul Rehman, Jahangir Khan and Muhammad Asif.

During the operation three motorcycles, 1.52 hash, 15 litres liquor, a pistol and goods worth rupees 50,000 were recovered from their possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

DPO Hassan Asad Alvi said that police department was committed to eradicate crime from the district .

