Four Accused Arrested For Selling, Supplying Counterfeit Medicines

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Anti-Corruption Circle, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday conducted an operation under the supervision of Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar Saadullah and arrested four accused for selling counterfeit and unregistered medicines.

The accused were identified as Haider Ali, Hameed, Ali Shah and Yasin, said FIA official adding that the accused Haider Ali was involved in selling and supplying fake and unregistered medicines in different areas of Peshawar.

Cases were registered against the accused and FIA started an investigation.

