Four accused arrested in double murder case in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested four accused involved in double murder case in Bhera police station limits.

Police sources said on Tuesday that accused Muhammad Hanif,Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Arshad and Adil had allegedly shot dead two persons, Muhammad Irfan and Haider Ali, during an auction of shops of Municipal committee Bhera in December 2020.

A case was registered against the accused men at Bhera police station.The police arrested the four accused and started investigation.