Four Accused Arrested In Multan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:26 PM

City Police under jurisdiction of different police station launched crackdown against illegal weapons and proclaimed offenders across suspected areas here Tuesday and succeeded in arresting four criminals including two real brothers on the spot

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police under jurisdiction of different police station launched crackdown against illegal weapons and proclaimed offenders across suspected areas here Tuesday and succeeded in arresting four criminals including two real brothers on the spot.

According to police station Dehli Gate, it had nabbed two accused namely Muhammad Majid and Muhammad Zeshan with two pistols of 30 bore and bullets. They were being investigated after getting registered with respective police station.

In another incident, police station Jalilabad arrested accused identified as Sajjad and Riaz sons of Taj Muhammad. They were booked under section no. 291/20 of Criminal Code Act. Further investigation was underway.

