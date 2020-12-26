Four accused arrested, narcotics seized in sargodha

The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons.

According to the police, Sahiwal police team arrested Akhter Hussain,Khawar and Naeem with 50 liters of liquor and two pistols.

Meanwhile, Factory Area police team also held Muhammad Iqbal and recovered 1.120kg hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.