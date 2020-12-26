UrduPoint.com
Four Accused Arrested, Narcotics Seized In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons.

According to the police, Sahiwal police team arrested Akhter Hussain,Khawar and Naeem with 50 liters of liquor and two pistols.

Meanwhile, Factory Area police team also held Muhammad Iqbal and recovered 1.120kg hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

