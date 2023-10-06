Open Menu

Four Accused Arrested; Weapons Seized

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Four accused arrested; weapons seized

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Four accused were arrested and weapons were recovered from their possession In the Shakardara area here during a grand search operation against anti-social elements.

A spokesman for Kohat police said on Friday that weapons seized during the operation included 2 repeaters, 3 pistols, 13 chargers and dozens of cartridges.

The search operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP Lachi, Shaukat Hayat and SHO Shakardara Irfan Khan.

During the operation, raids were also conducted at the possible abodes of wanted suspects and their facilitators. A heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operation at the targeted places.

Cases have been registered in Shakardara police station against the accused. Police were interrogating the suspects.

