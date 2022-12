SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught four people for power theft on Wednesday.

A team conducted raids in Chak 16SB, Istaqlalabad, Block 15 andcaught Shakoor, Nouman, Ayub and Muhammad Irfan who were stealing electricityfrom main transmission lines.