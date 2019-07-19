UrduPoint.com
Four Accused Granted One-day Exemption From Hearing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:04 AM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday accepted the requests of four accused for one-day exemption from hearing and asked them to ensure their presence on next hearing in Pink Residency reference connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday accepted the requests of four accused for one-day exemption from hearing and asked them to ensure their presence on next hearing in Pink Residency reference connected with fake accounts scam.

During hearing, the NAB also finally produced Abdul Ghani Majeed, son of Omni Groups' head Anwar Majeed, before court after repeated orders.

The accused including Aftab Memon, Shabbir Bombart, Abdul Jabbar Memon were also produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by the NAB officials.

However, the accused including Amjad Ali Riaz, Zain Malik, Muhammad Ali and Mumtaz Ali Memon could not appear before the judge on this day and submitted requests for one-day exemption from hearing.

After the present accused marked their attendances, the court adjourned hearing of the case till August 2.

The nominated persons in reference were accused of involvement in the illegal regularization of two plots of land in Pink Residency, Gulistan-e-Jauhar. One of the plots measured 23 acres, while the other was of seven acres.

The anti-graft body has alleged that the financial transactions related to the illegally regularized plots were conducted through fake bank accounts.

The crime had inflicted a loss of Rs 4 billion on the national exchequer.

