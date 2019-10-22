Four accused held as police seizes hashish, liquor in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested 4 accused and recovered 650 grams of hashish and 12 litres of local made liquor from their possession in separate raids conducted in the limits of different police stations.

According to the spokesman, Tando Jam Police in a targeted action conducted near link road of village Siddique Birohi, have arrested accused Muhammad Alam s/o Ghulam Haider Birohi and recovered 12 litres of local made liquor from his possession. Police also registered case under section 3/4 of Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979.

The City Police during checking near shrine of Mehar Shah, arrested accused Imran alias Imo s/o Muhammad Ali Arain and accused Ikram Hussain alias Kami s/o Muhammad Umar Qazi and recovered 500 grams of hashish from their possession. A case under section 9-B of Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997 was also registered against them, spokesman added.

The Hussainabad Police have arrested an accused Riaz Ali s/o Dilawar resident of Kotri area and recovered 150 grams of hashish. Police also registered case under section 9-B of Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997.